Chelsea players walk the wok ahead of ICC Singapore

Chelsea defender Nathan Ake shows off the plate of char kway teow he made.

Chelsea's players have been familiarising themselves with one of Singapore's favourite hawker dishes ahead of the July 25-29 International Champions Cup (ICC) Singapore at the National Stadium.

Yesterday, the defending English Premier League champions posted on their website and social media platforms a video of Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Nathan Ake learning how to cook char kway teow under the supervision of K S Toh, head chef of North London-based restaurant Singapore Garden.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper and current assistant coach Carlo Cudicini was invited to join Toh in judging the dishes.

Despite Ake's initial fumble, he eventually earned the nod from Cudicini, while Luiz showed his resilience by bouncing back after dropping his egg shell into the wok, to win over chef Toh.

Brazilian Luiz was also quick to declare his love for Singapore after his victory.

He looks set to arrive in Singapore as part of Chelsea's squad for the ICC, along with German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Italian Serie A side Inter Milan.

The Blues will play Bayern on July 25, and Inter Milan four days later.

Tickets are available at Sports Hub Tix.