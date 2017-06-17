Football

Chelsea rubbish Conte's exit talk

Jun 17, 2017 06:00 am

Chelsea insist Antonio Conte is happy at Stamford Bridge and reports to the contrary are false.

Conte won the EPL title in his first season in charge, but his future at Chelsea has been continually raised in recent months.

There have been suggestions Conte will demand an improved contract, and wants more of a say over transfers and the academy.

Chelsea consider the speculation, including growing tension between the Italian and its hierarchy over these matters, to be unfounded and sources at the club say it is business as usual. - PA SPORT

