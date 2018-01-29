Chelsea stroll to easy FA Cup win

Michy Batshuayi injected a much-needed boost to his flagging Chelsea career yesterday, firing in two goals in the Blues' 3-0 win over Newcastle in an FA Cup fourth-round match .

The win was also just what Chelsea needed, after their League Cup elimination by Arsenal at the semi-final stage last week.

And manager Antonio Conte made clear that he meant business against the Magpies by fielding a strong team at the Stamford Bridge.

But, Newcastle dominated the first half an hour, and it took Batshuayi's 31st-minute goal against the run of play to settle Chelsea's nerves.

The Belgian striker, who has been linked with a January exit, made no mistake from close range to give the hosts the lead, much to the relief of the home fans.

There was a huge slice of luck involved in his second goal, his shot taking a deflection to leave Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow with no chance. Marcos Alonso then scored from a brilliant free-kick after the break to complete the win.