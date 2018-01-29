Chelsea stroll to easy FA Cup win
Michy Batshuayi injected a much-needed boost to his flagging Chelsea career yesterday, firing in two goals in the Blues' 3-0 win over Newcastle in an FA Cup fourth-round match .
The win was also just what Chelsea needed, after their League Cup elimination by Arsenal at the semi-final stage last week.
And manager Antonio Conte made clear that he meant business against the Magpies by fielding a strong team at the Stamford Bridge.
But, Newcastle dominated the first half an hour, and it took Batshuayi's 31st-minute goal against the run of play to settle Chelsea's nerves.
The Belgian striker, who has been linked with a January exit, made no mistake from close range to give the hosts the lead, much to the relief of the home fans.
There was a huge slice of luck involved in his second goal, his shot taking a deflection to leave Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow with no chance. Marcos Alonso then scored from a brilliant free-kick after the break to complete the win.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now