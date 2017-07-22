Chicharito set to join West Ham

Javier Hernandez is no stranger to English Premier League fans.

West Ham have pulled off a coup with the signing of Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez.

The Hammers agreed a fee of about £13 million (S$23 million) for the former Manchester United player Hernandez, who is popularly known as Chicharito.

Hernandez, 29, will arrive in London in the next few days to finalise personal terms and undergo a medical.

Mexico's all-time leading scorer is set to become manager Slaven Bilic's next summer signing after fullback Pablo Zabaleta and goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Stoke forward Marko Arnautovic is also set to join the Hammers in a club-record £24 million deal.

Bilic has been desperate to strengthen his options up front after injuries to Andy Carroll and Diafra Sakho meant West Ham ended last season with on-loan Jonathan Calleri, who scored one deflected goal in 19 appearances, playing in attack.

Hernandez is a proven scorer in the English Premier League, having bagged 59 goals during a four-year spell with United.

Several of his strikes were crucial goals after coming off the bench.

He then moved to Real Madrid on loan in 2014. The following year, he joined Leverkusen, where he scored 28 Bundesliga goals in 54 appearances.