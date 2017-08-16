Chinese businessman buys majority stake in Saints

Chinese businessman Gao Jisheng has purchased an 80 per cent stake in Southampton. It was confirmed by the club on Monday that Gao and his family had concluded talks with Saints owner Katharina Liebherr to become partners in the Premier League outfit.

The deal has been struck privately with Gao rather than through his company Lander Sports Development, who had previously been in discussions.

"Today is the start of a new and exciting chapter for our club. Mr Gao Jisheng and his daughter, Mrs Nelly Gao, with whom I have built a close relationship, share our values and ambitions," said Liebherr. "As a team, we will strive to build upon the strong foundation that is in place towards sustainable long-term success."