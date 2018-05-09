Chongqing deny move for Iniesta
China's Chongqing Lifan denied making a move for Andres Iniesta as Spanish media said the Barcelona captain could now be headed for Japan or Australia.
Reports in China and Spain have linked Chongqing with the 33-year-old Spanish World Cup-winner, who is leaving Barcelona after two decades of success.
Chongqing said Iniesta would not be joining "as a player" but left the door open to future cooperation.
Japan's Vissel Kobe, named as a possible next destination for Iniesta, had no comment yesterday when approached by AFP. - AFP
