Chongqing deny move for Iniesta

China's Chongqing Lifan denied making a move for Andres Iniesta as Spanish media said the Barcelona captain could now be headed for Japan or Australia.

Reports in China and Spain have linked Chongqing with the 33-year-old Spanish World Cup-winner, who is leaving Barcelona after two decades of success.

Chongqing said Iniesta would not be joining "as a player" but left the door open to future cooperation.