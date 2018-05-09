Football

Chongqing deny move for Iniesta

May 09, 2018 06:00 am

China's Chongqing Lifan denied making a move for Andres Iniesta as Spanish media said the Barcelona captain could now be headed for Japan or Australia.

Reports in China and Spain have linked Chongqing with the 33-year-old Spanish World Cup-winner, who is leaving Barcelona after two decades of success.

Chongqing said Iniesta would not be joining "as a player" but left the door open to future cooperation.

Japan's Vissel Kobe, named as a possible next destination for Iniesta, had no comment yesterday when approached by AFP. - AFP

