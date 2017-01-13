Citizens charged with breach of anti-doping rules

Manchester City have been charged with a breach of Football Association (FA) anti-doping rules.

Few details have been given, but Press Association Sport understands the charge was issued following an alleged third violation of rules concerning "club whereabouts" in the space of 12 months.

Clubs are required to keep the FA informed of the location of their teams at all times in order to facilitate drug-testing.

A "three-strike" policy is operated, meaning that a charge is triggered only after three infringements in the space of a rolling one-year period.

The charge is one of misconduct relating to the club, rather than any particular individuals.

City would most likely face a fine if found guilty, it is understood.

The matter concerns only a breach of FA rules and is not under the jurisdiction of the World Anti-Doping Agency or UK Anti-Doping, which does not deal with team violations.

The FA regulations detail that a breach of whereabouts rules is committed in documents provided by clubs "if the information contained in such reports is either initially inaccurate or has not been updated by the club as necessary to ensure it remains accurate".

City were not the only club to be charged on the issue yesterday, with League One outfit Fleetwood also facing the same complaint.