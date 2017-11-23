City boss Guardiola wants perfect Champions League record

Pep Guardiola set Manchester City the target of becoming the first English club to win all six of their Champions League group matches after they secured top spot in Group F yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Raheem Sterling struck in the 88th minute to give City a 1-0 win over Feyenoord, which - allied to Shakhtar Donetsk's 3-0 loss at Napoli - guaranteed Guardiola's side first place in the group.

He wants his team to finish the job by winning away to Shakhtar next month and is mindful that the Ukrainian club are still vying with Napoli for Group F's other last-16 berth.

"We respect the competition. We respect Shakhtar and we respect Napoli," Guardiola said.

"We play to win the games and after we will see how we finish. We have one game left and we're going to see what happens.

"The important thing is 15 points. We are now going to finish good in Shakhtar and win the game. The draw, we'll see. Last 16, it doesn't matter which one. Always will be complicated."

Only six teams have previously won all six of their group games: AC Milan in 1992, Paris Saint-Germain in 1994, Spartak Moscow in 1995, Barcelona in 2002 and Real Madrid in 2011 and 2014.

Guardiola fielded a side featuring seven changes from Saturday's 2-0 win at Leicester City and it took until the dying stages for his charges to wear Feyenoord down at the Etihad Stadium.

Sterling swopped passes with Ilkay Guendogan before surging into the box and neatly lifting a shot over goalkeeper Brad Jones, his former Liverpool teammate.

Including their victory on penalties over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the League Cup, City have now won their last 17 games in all competitions.

Guardiola used the occasion to hand a debut to 17-year-old midfield starlet Phil Foden and a first Champions League appearance to 18-year-old Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz.

"I want to say a big congratulations to the academy," said the City manager.

"All the club has to be so proud to have two young players of 17, 18 years old making their first appearances in the Champions League.

"For the academy, all the guys who've been working for a long time, the scouting, to search for huge talents - I put them on the field, but the guys who have worked with them deserve credit.

"Hopefully, they keep growing. They are still young. We don't need to speed up the process of growing.

"Today, it's their first game in the Champions League. They'll keep training with us and keep playing. I'll put them on the pitch and we'll see."