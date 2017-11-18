City can still improve, says Guardiola

Manchester City are on a club-record 15-game winning run in all competitions and have gone eight points clear at the top of the EPL, but manager Pep Guardiola believes they can still improve.

Speaking ahead of tonight's clash with former champions Leicester City, Guardiola said: "It's not about the breaking of records. We can do better, we can improve. We are here to do better than the day before.

EPL LEICESTER MAN CITY

"I'm so glad (about) what we did against Arsenal (won 3-1). We came from a tough game in Napoli... We still have a lot of things we can do better in.

"Results are perfect but, in terms of playing, knowing what will happen in December, it's tough.

"We have to improve to control that in some situations."

The Spanish manager was referring to a fixture pile-up, which will see them play nine games in all competitions next month, including a Manchester Derby at Old Trafford on Dec 10.

At the King Power Stadium tonight, he will be without the suspended Nicolas Otamendi. Eliaquim Mangala looks set to step in as John Stones' partner.

Fabian Delph could also miss out, but Sergio Aguero will be fit, following his dizzy spell while on international duty with Argentina.

Aguero was taken to hospital as a precaution after complaining of dizziness as Argentina lost 4-2 to Nigeria in Krasnodar, Russia, on Tuesday.

Said Guardiola: "There is nothing to worry about with Sergio. He's available for selection, definitely.

"Fabian, I don't know if he'll be able. He did two training sessions. Yesterday he couldn't train. Hopefully, he can recover. Raheem (Sterling) had big problems, playing with a lot of pain in his back, but he is much better."

City, who will host Feyenoord in the Champions League on Wednesday morning (Singapore time) after securing qualification to the knockout stages, will face a Leicester side playing just their third game under Claude Puel.