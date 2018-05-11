City hit hat-trick of records

Yaya Toure (in white) presented with a framed shirt bearing the No. 316, which reflects the number of games the midfield colossus played for Manchester City. PHOTO: REUTERS

Champions Manchester City gave their departing midfield colossus Yaya Toure the ideal Etihad send-off by returning to record-breaking mode with a 3-1 rout of Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday morning (Singapore time).

City's win, courtesy of goals from Danilo, Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho, took them to 97 points and 105 goals for the season, as they registered their 31st win of the campaign - all three are records.

The previous record for an English Premier League points tally was 95, achieved by Chelsea in 2004-05.

City manager Pep Guardiola, though, is hoping to rewrite the mark again when they visit Southampton in their final fixture on Sunday. He is targeting 100 points to cap an "almost perfect season".

Guardiola said: "Ninety-seven points, a lot of goals and wins - that's a consequence of the season we have done.

"Now, it's one more game (away against Southampton on Sunday). We're going to try for 100 points and finish this almost perfect season in the EPL."

Guardiola said he agreed with those who argue that City need to win more titles to be considered the equals of the great sides of the past, including Liverpool and Manchester United.

"In the end, we have won one title - three in six years. They won a lot of things," he said.

"But, in terms of statistics and numbers, this season we were the best and that's why we are so satisfied.

"One day, a team will arrive and do better than us, but they will have to do really good."

The best performance ever, statistically, in an English season came from Liverpool in 1978-79 when a win was still worth two points.

Translating those wins into three points per game, Bob Paisley's side would have earned 98 points across 42 games, compared to City's 100 from a 38-game campaign should they win at St Mary's.

City also equalled the top-flight record of 31 wins in a season, set by the great double-winning Tottenham Hotspur side of 1960-61 .

"It's fantastic because we did that (break the records) on a day we always will remember - the day for Yaya (Toure)."

Guardiola was referring to the rare start for the 34-year-old Ivorian, one of the finest midfielders in EPL annals.

FAREWELL TOURE

Toure, who captained the side on his farewell match, could not land the dream goal to cap his splendid eight-year City career, but his name was chanted throughout the game.

There was a huge cheer when he was substituted late on and the crowd also showed their appreciation during a post-match presentation on the pitch involving his brother and former City teammate Kolo Toure.

Despite the new-look team, there was never any doubt about City's dominance, even after the Brazilian Danilo's 16th-minute finish was answered just four minutes later by Leonardo Ulloa's header.

The home side poured forward constantly and Silva's 34th minute half-volley took City past the 103-goal mark set by another Chelsea team in 2009-10, before Fernandinho sealed the emphatic win.

Guardiola also reserved praise for Professional Footballers' Association Young Player of the Year Leroy Sane. saying: "What I like the most with Leroy, seeing his outstanding performance today, was I had the feeling he can do better, and that is the best."

Guardiola added that City can get "a lot" better, which relegation-threatened Swansea will be hoping for on Sunday.

The Welsh outfit must beat already-relegated Stoke City at the Liberty Stadium and hope City thrash Southampton to effect a 10-goal swing that will see the Saints relegated instead of the Swans.

Said Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal: "We can't depend on ourselves and we don't like that. We must win the game and hope for a miracle to happen."

Regardless of Sunday's outcome, Carvalhal will leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Swansea are not expected to exercise their option to extend it, the Guardian newspaper and the BBC reported. - REUTERS, AFP