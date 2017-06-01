City set Pep treble target

Pep Guardiola has been challenged to win the treble by Manchester City's ambitious owners as the Premier League club aim to bounce back from a disappointing campaign.

Guardiola's first season with City was a damp squib as they ended without a trophy and crashing out of the Champions League in the last 16.

"We will try to win the Premier League and the Champions League and that remains our objective," Man City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak told the club's website yesterday.

"The dream of doing the treble, yes. I want to do the treble, or else let's go for the quadruple! Why not?

"Pep wants to win it all and that's what I love most about him because that's how I feel, we want to win it all.