City will win Champions League: Pep

Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City are on the road to winning the Champions League for a first time, even if they fail to overcome a 3-0 quarter-final first-leg deficit against Liverpool tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

A hitherto spectacular second season under Guardiola has unravelled in the past week as City were thrashed at Anfield in the first leg, and then let a 2-0 lead slip with the chance to seal the English Premier League title against Manchester United in a 3-2 derby defeat on Sunday.

"I know we are judged on results, but on the performances my team are extraordinary. It is not comparable for many others, it's top," said Guardiola, whose side still boast a 13-point lead at the top of the EPL.

"It's a joy to be manager of this team, even three days ago the way we played."

CULTURE OF SUCCESS

City have reached the last four of the Champions League only once and Guardiola has often spoken about needing to create a culture of European success in his near two-year reign. But he believes a historic comeback at the Etihad could take City to a new level in the Champions League.

"We need titles in Europe, but that is so complicated. To win titles we need to start with nights like this so the people understand it," said the Spaniard.

"Maybe not tomorrow, but with what this club have done in last 10 years in terms of creating a lot of facilities.

"Of course with a lot of investment, but there are a lot of people working here with the desire that sooner or later that is going to happen.

"Hopefully we can do it, if it doesn't happen this season then hopefully in the next one."

Fernandinho believes for it to happen this season, City's old heads have to step up.