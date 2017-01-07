Clement promised funds to strengthen Swans

Swansea City's new manager Paul Clement has received assurances that he will be given funds to improve the relegation-threatened side in the January transfer window.

The Welsh club's American owners Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien have also appointed Dan Altman of North Yard Analytics as consultants to assess potential transfer targets using statistical studies.

"I've had assurances from the club that the opportunity (to buy players) will be there in the transfer window," Clement told British media.

"I believe statistical analysis should be part of the jigsaw puzzle that goes together to help recruit players and assess your own team, but we will be using data as part of the whole picture.

"Dan is someone hired by Steve (Kaplan) and Jason (Levien) but he's sent me through some information and he's an intelligent man and an expert in the field."

Clement, who turns 45 tomorrow, felt he could not turn down the opportunity to take over a Swansea side one point from safety after Tuesday's 2-1 win at Crystal Palace.

Even being overlooked for the job when Bob Bradley was appointed in October did not enter his mind when the Swansea board came calling.

"I wanted a new challenge, a new experience," the Englishman said.

IMPROVE UNDER ANCELOTTI

"Working with Carlo (Ancelotti, former Real Madrid coach), I became better in my relationships with players, I became more confident in my ability and I felt comfortable at that level.

"But I've never settled for that, I want to feel the pressure.

"The worst thing about pressure is having none of it. It's nice to have pressure, it makes you feel alive."

Clement's only previous managerial spell at Derby lasted just eight months.

The Rams were fifth in the Championship when Clement was sacked last February, with club owner Mel Morris critical of their playing style.

"I wouldn't have done this or tried to be a head coach again if I didn't feel I had the skills to be able to do it," Clement said.

"Of course, it was disappointing to be sacked, but it's also part and parcel of the job - it's happened to nearly every manager there's been."

Clement is expected to make some changes for his first match in charge - the FA Cup third-round tie at Hull tonight.

His plan to rotate could mean starts for Leroy Fer, Modou Barrow, Nathan Dyer and Borja Baston.