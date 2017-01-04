Clement set to be confirmed as Swansea boss

Swansea's appointment of Paul Clement as their new manager has edged closer with Bayern Munich naming Hermann Gerland as Carlo Ancelotti's assistant.

Clement, who joined Bayern as assistant coach in June 2016, has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the Liberty Stadium. The move is expected to be confirmed before Swansea's EPL game at Crystal Palace this morning.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: "Paul has been a professional, loyal and capable coach for us.

"We did not want to stand in his way of becoming a manager in the Premier League. We wish him all the best for the future."

Bayern granted Clement permission to speak to Swansea, who are bottom of the EPL with 12 points from 19 games.

The 44-year-old former Derby boss will become Swansea's third manager of a troubled season, following Francesco Guidolin and Bob Bradley.

But he is expected to take a watching brief at Selhurst Park, with caretaker boss Alan Curtis in charge against Palace.

Clement has a top-class coaching pedigree having worked alongside Ancelotti at Chelsea, Paris St Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern.