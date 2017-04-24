Clement upbeat about survival

Paul Clement believes Swansea have rediscovered the momentum to win their Premier League survival battle.

The Swans ended a desperate run of one point from six games by beating Stoke 2-0 at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, Fernando Llorente and Tom Carroll the men on target either side of half-time.

Hull remain two points above Swansea in 17th place after beating Watford 2-0, but Clement feels the momentum has shifted back towards his side.

"I felt a more positive, vibrant dressing room," Swansea head coach Clement said.

"Everyone knows that they put in a good shift physically, and played well tactically and technically.

"Hopefully, it give us that impetus to go on and finish really strongly.

"Yes, we are two points behind Hull and they are in the driver's seat.