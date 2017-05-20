Clement wants Terry at Swansea

Swansea boss Paul Clement has again promised to speak to John Terry about his future plans, while insisting extensive summer surgery is not necessary after the club's brush with relegation.

Former England captain Terry is set to bring the curtain down on his distinguished Chelsea career in the champions' final Premier League game against Sunderland tomorrow.

Clement said last month that he plans to see if Terry wants to continue playing, saying Swansea would be interested in signing the 36-year-old were they to stay in the Premier League.

WONDERFUL SEND-OFF

Swansea secured their safety last weekend and Clement, who worked with Terry during his time as Carlo Ancelotti's assistant at Chelsea, said: "I have not made the call (to Terry), I'm going to get this season done first.

"He has a big game at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and I'm sure he will get a wonderful send-off.

"I will have a conversation with him. I have known him a long time, but I don't know what his thinking is, whether he will carry on first of all.

"There has been talk this could be his last game, he could go on abroad or stay here (in the Premier League).

"That is all unsure at the moment."