Clinical Serbia beat blunt China
Newcastle United forward Aleksandar Mitrovic was on target as clinical Serbia stepped up their preparations for the World Cup with a hard-earned 2-0 friendly win in China yesterday.
Serbia took the lead through Torino's Adem Ljajic, before Mitrovic added the second after the break.
Serbia, though, will need to play better if they are to make an impression next summer.
China, who will not be in Russia but are slowly improving under Italian World Cup winner Marcello Lippi, were again left to reflect on their lack of firepower as they drew a blank in Guangzhou. - AFP