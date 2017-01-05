Clubs set to get busier next Christmas

Premier League clubs will find themselves under greater pressure from fixture scheduling next season, but no decision has yet been made on whether an even more gruelling festive period can be avoided.

Several managers have expressed their surprise about the demands placed on some teams over Christmas and New Year.

Southampton were by far the worst-off, playing three games in just under five days - about 117 hours - and suffering three defeats.

"We are also the one team with three games in five days and this is very difficult. It is not possible," said manager Claude Puel, after their loss to Everton on Monday.

TV presenter Gary Lineker suggested next season will be even worse for top-flight clubs.

6 GAMES IN 16 DAYS

"If you think this PL holiday fixture list is mad, here's next year: December 16, 20, 23, 26, 30, January 1. World Cup follows. Utterly Bonkers," he tweeted.

Press Association Sport understands the dates highlighted by the former England international are on the 2017/18 draft schedule and match days will not be confirmed until June, when the official programme is released after Fifa and Uefa fixtures and FA Cup dates have been decided.

Even then, matches will still be subject to change for a variety of reasons, mainly to suit television requirements.

Next season's calendar throws up a few challenges for the Premier League, which has agreed to finish early so that the England national team have a full month to prepare for the tournament in Russia.

The Premier League has also agreed with the FA that, where possible, the FA Cup will have its own standalone date and not clash with any other matches.

This season's festive schedule, generally speaking, saw five matches scheduled over 19 days.