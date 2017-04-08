Football

Cole gets kidney transplant

Apr 08, 2017 06:00 am

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole has undergone a kidney transplant.

The club made the announcement yesterday, saying: "Manchester United ambassador Andrew Cole has undergone a kidney transplant operation at Manchester Royal Infirmary as part of his treatment for a condition called focal segmental glomerulosclerosis."

Cole, 45, suffered kidney failure in June 2014 after contracting an airborne virus.

One of the side effects of the condition is weight gain.

"You get comments like, 'Andy Cole's let himself go, who ate all the pies?'," said Cole in a previous interview. - PA SPORT

If Sunderland are to pull off another great escape, manager David Moyes (above) must lead them to a win over Manchester United tomorrow night.
Football

Have the Black Cats used up their nine lives?

Manchester United