Cole gets kidney transplant
Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole has undergone a kidney transplant.
The club made the announcement yesterday, saying: "Manchester United ambassador Andrew Cole has undergone a kidney transplant operation at Manchester Royal Infirmary as part of his treatment for a condition called focal segmental glomerulosclerosis."
Cole, 45, suffered kidney failure in June 2014 after contracting an airborne virus.
One of the side effects of the condition is weight gain.
"You get comments like, 'Andy Cole's let himself go, who ate all the pies?'," said Cole in a previous interview. - PA SPORT