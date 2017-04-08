Cole gets kidney transplant

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole has undergone a kidney transplant.

The club made the announcement yesterday, saying: "Manchester United ambassador Andrew Cole has undergone a kidney transplant operation at Manchester Royal Infirmary as part of his treatment for a condition called focal segmental glomerulosclerosis."

Cole, 45, suffered kidney failure in June 2014 after contracting an airborne virus.

One of the side effects of the condition is weight gain.