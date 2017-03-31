Cole joins Essien at Persib

Former West Ham United and Chelsea striker Carlton Cole has signed for Indonesia's Persib Bandung, the club announced yesterday.

Cole joined Persib just two weeks after his former Chelsea teammate and ex-AC Milan and Real Madrid midfielder Michael Essien signed for the club - the highest-profile player to make the move to Indonesia for years.

Cole signed a one-year contract for an undisclosed sum with Persib, owned by Indonesian businessman Erick Thohir who is also president of Italian club Inter Milan. Persib finished fifth in last year's Indonesian Super League.