Collarbone fracture steers Dollah Kassim Award nominee Nazhiim towards football

National U-18 coach Christophe Chaintreuil is impressed with the passion and dedication that Nazhiim Harman (above) has shown.

Nazhiim Harman probably would not have been a footballer if not for a collarbone fracture in 2011.

A rugby player in his primary school days, the National Football Academy (NFA) Under-18 right back never really saw himself playing football professionally.

The collarbone injury, sustained during a rugby match when he was 12, stopped him from playing the sport.

But rugby's loss is football's gain, as Nazhiim turned to football instead. He admitted that he learnt how to kick a ball properly only that year.

He said: "My dad introduced me to football when I was six and I just played for fun, so I wasn't good at it.

"It wasn't until after my injury that I started being more serious about football.

"To be honest, if I didn't get injured in primary school, I might still be playing rugby now."

Nazhiim's journey to discovering where his passion lies was not an easy one.

At first, he frequently found himself on the substitutes' bench while many of his teammates saw action on the pitch.

Like what my dad always tells me, youth comes only once. I’ll keep working hard and, hopefully, one day I can don the national colours. Nazhiim Harman

Citing that as one of the biggest challenges he faced at Singapore Sports School, Nazhiim said: "I was very disappointed with myself because to be in the first XI is what every player wants.

"It can be quite painful for players like me because being a sub can be very demoralising.

"And considering how my team have so many good players, it really motivated me to keep my focus and do well in every training session."

But, once he found his mojo, the rise was impressive.

AMONG THE TOP PROSPECTS

From a budding prospect unable to get regular starts in his NFA team, the 18-year-old right back is today one of Singapore's top prospects in youth football.

Nazhiim's passion and dedication to the team have impressed National U-18 coach Christophe Chaintreuil, who praised him for his "fantastic attendance, attitude and motivation".

Asked about his greatest achievement in football thus far, the Singapore Polytechnic student who is pursuing a diploma in civil engineering with business, said: "Truth be told, it's definitely my biggest achievement to be nominated for the TNP Dollah Kassim Award.

"It's very encouraging and makes me very happy to know that my coach believes that I can do well.

"Like what my dad always tells me, youth comes only once. I'll keep working hard and, hopefully, one day I can don the national colours."