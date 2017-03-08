Confident Enrique: We can score six against PSG

Outgoing Barcelona boss Luis Enrique yesterday claimed that his side have the firepower to stick six goals past Paris Saint-Germain as they attempt to make Champions League history by overturning a 4-0 first-leg deficit tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

"If they can score four goals against us, we can score six," said Enrique.

"We have nothing to lose and a lot to win."

The fierce criticism that came Enrique's way after their humiliation in Paris three weeks ago has eased after he announced last week that he will step down at the end of the campaign.

Rather than show any ill-effects from their coach's decision, optimism in the Catalan capital of a stunning fightback has soared after thrashing Sporting Gijon and Celta Vigo 6-1 and 5-0 respectively in their last two outings.

"Despite the fact that the result from the first leg is very one-sided, we are only halfway through the tie," added an uncharacteristically buoyant Enrique.

"In 95 minutes, an infinite amount of things can happen.

"I am convinced that at some point, we will be close to qualifying. That isn't to say we will do it, but that we will be close.

"And, when we are close, our confidence will soar and theirs could start to diminish."

No team in the history of the Champions League have ever overturned a four-goal deficit.

However, the statistics back up Enrique's confidence.

The results from more than a third of his home games as Barca coach would be good enough to at least force the game into extra-time.

That record includes all three of Barca's Champions League games this season - as they dismantled Celtic (7-0), Manchester City (4-0) and Borussia Moenchengladbach (4-0) by a combined score of 15-0.

Striker Luis Suarez was also bullish as he claimed if there is one team capable of mounting a historic comeback, it is Barcelona.

"We are aware that it is a difficult situation to turn the tie around but, in football, nothing is impossible," said Suarez.