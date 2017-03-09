Conte close to signing new deal

Antonio Conte is close to signing a new deal at Chelsea amid interest from other clubs.

Conte's first season in English football has been hugely successful with Chelsea 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League heading into the last 11 games.

But not all has been smooth sailing for the Italian, who last week admitted that his family, still based in Italy, are missing him. They are due to join him in London before next season.

However, Chelsea want to keep Conte at all costs and talks could come to a head before their next game, an FA Cup quarter-final tie with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday morning (Singapore time).