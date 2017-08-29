Conte commits to Chelsea

Manager Antonio Conte reiterated his commitment to Chelsea before making a further request for reinforcements ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline.

The Italian belatedly signed an improved contract, but not an extension, last month and there have been persistent murmurs of behind-the-scenes friction.

Conte has spoken of the need to add to his thin squad and did so again after Sunday's 2-0 Premier League win over Everton. But he is adamant he will not walk out if the club fall short of recruiting the players he wants.

"I'm totally committed to the club," Conte said.

"The best of my work is on the pitch, to try to improve my players. When you want to strengthen your squad, you have to give your opinion and speak with your club.