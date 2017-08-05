Conte: Costa has no future at Chelsea and his lawyers know it

Chelsea have described claims that manager Antonio Conte is forcing striker Diego Costa out of the club as "just nonsense".

A lawyer purported to represent Costa threatened Chelsea with legal action over the striker's future.

"The premise the lawyer has put forward is just wrong. The decision on Diego was made back in January. The player knew the decision, his agent knew the decision, clearly the lawyer has not been well informed," said a Chelsea spokesman yesterday.

"The lawyer's argument that Antonio as a coach has forced the player out by text message in June is just nonsense."

Costa, his agent Jorge Mendes and Chelsea decided in January that the striker would be leaving the Blues in the summer.

There has long been speculation of a return to Atletico during Costa's three years at Chelsea. However, Atletico are subject to a transfer embargo until next January.

"We'll just have to see what the window brings," the Chelsea spokesman added.

Conte repeated his stance over Costa yesterday at a press conference for tomorrow night's Community Shield clash with Arsenal at Wembley.

"For me, the situation is very simple," said Conte.

"I repeat what I said in the past, maybe 10 days ago.

"The player, his agent and the club knew very well the future of the player in the summer.

"For sure, I don't understand why lawyers are getting involved. I don't understand this. The situation is very clear and is always the same."

Hazard and Tiemoue Bakayoko, the midfielder signed from Monaco this summer, are Chelsea's only injury absentees for tomorrow's curtain-raiser. Bakayoko has a knee injury.

Alvaro Morata, Chelsea's new £58-million (S$104m) striker, could be deployed up front with Michy Batshuayi.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger expects Alexis Sanchez to "respect" his decision not to allow the Chilean forward to leave the club.