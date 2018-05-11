Conte defends resting Hazard against Huddersfield

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's decision to rest star playmaker Eden Hazard against Huddersfield Town backfired yesterday morning (Singapore time) as the Blues were held to a 1-1 home draw.

The result means that Liverpool will likely need only a draw against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday to secure the English Premier League's final Champions League spot, by virtue of their vastly superior goal difference over fifth-placed Chelsea.

When asked if he rested Hazard ahead of the FA Cup final next weekend, Conte said: "No, absolutely not... To make rotations means to play people like (Alvaro) Morata, Willian and (Andreas) Christensen who could play every game."

But former Blues fullback Mario Melchiot believes Conte is sending the wrong signals, telling talkSPORT: "If you don't play him you are almost giving him an answer like: 'If I'm not playing why would I want to stay?'"