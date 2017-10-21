Conte dismisses reports of unrest

CHELSEA WATFORD

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte last night shot down suggestions of disgruntlement over his training methods.

Reports have claimed that Blues players are exhausted by Conte's punishing regime, which has contributed to the injuries of N'Golo Kante, Victor Moses, Tiemoue Bakayoko and David Luiz.

However, Conte insisted that the training load is "70 per cent less" than it was during last season's EPL title-winning campaign.

When asked about reports of unhappiness in the dressing room, Conte replied: "I don't know about this.

"I have my methods. It's the same, like last season when we won the league.

"Honestly, I think we are working maybe 70 per cent less this season. Maybe for this reason we are having trouble.

"When you play every three days, it's impossible to work on the tactical aspect and physical aspect. I think we are paying less attention in every detail."