Conte: I won’t forget what Mourinho said

Antonio Conte is not backing down from his war of words with Jose Mourinho, insisting that he does not regret his ongoing feud with the Manchester United manager.

But the Chelsea boss stressed that the spat is confined to the two of them, not the two clubs.

He was quoted as saying in NBC Sports: "Do I have the face that looks like I regret it? I don't think so.

"But we have both said things and we will see what happens in the future.

"Just to add… he is using serious words. I won't forget this.

"This isn't a problem between the clubs. It's between me and him. I stop."

The conflict began when Mourinho last week said he doesn't behave like a "clown" on the touchline, a comment that was perceived to be aimed at Conte and Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.

When Conte reminded the media that Mourinho was just as excitable in the dugout in the past, Mourinho shockingly targeted Conte with a match-fixing jibe.

The then Juventus coach had copped a four-month suspension during the 2012/13 season, for a failure to report match-fixing at his previous club Siena. He was cleared by a court of any wrongdoing in 2016.

A furious Conte then called Mourinho a "little man".