Conte: Rivals are jealous of us

Antonio Conte has waded into the Premier League realm of mind games.

Critics have suggested that his side had an unfair advantage during the hectic festive season schedule.

But the Italian, who has taken to life in England like a duck to water, hit back and said that they are merely jealous of Chelsea's position at the Premier League summit.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, who was sacked from his second spell at Chelsea last season, said his old team and Tottenham Hotspur had been given festive fixture "privilege" when their London Derby was scheduled to take place this morning (Singapore time).

It ensured the Blues, seeking a record-setting 14th successive league win, had an additional day between games. The schedule also irked Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger also blamed the fixture list for his team's 3-3 draw at Bournemouth yesterday morning.

But Conte, whose side went into this morning's clash with Tottenham at White Hart Lane on the back of 13 straight league victories, retorted that it wasn't the schedule that their rivals are furious with.

FIXTURE FURORE

Ahead of the Spurs match, he said: "I can reply that I didn't do the fixtures. I think that now they are angry for our position not for the fixtures.

"It's normal. This also happens in Italy. I repeat it's always because you stay up (at the top).

"Every team want to stop our run, not only Tottenham.

"Don't worry about this, about the other teams, about the fans. Not one person wants to kill the championship."

All Premier League clubs played three matches during the festive period.

Chelsea have had 223 hours - the most among all the top-tier sides - spanning those three games.

It gives them more recovery time than the likes of Arsenal (198.75 hours), Man United (172.25) and Liverpool (143.75), while Southampton, on the other end of the extreme, have had just 117 hours to play three matches.

Wenger feels that his side got the short end of the stick, after seeing his team play out a lacklustre opening 60 minutes before fighting back to draw with Bournemouth, who had an extra day's rest.

The Cherries powered into a 3-0 lead, thanks to goals from Charlie Daniels, Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser, only to slip off the pace with captain Simon Francis sent off.

Alexis Sanchez, Lucas Perez and Olivier Giroud all netted one apiece to snatch a last-gasp draw for the Gunners.

CARRYING KNOCKS

Said Wenger: "We had three or four players who had to wait until the warm-up to see if they could play.

"Hector Bellerin had a knock so he was uncertain to play, and that's the problem with only 48 hours (between games); you have to play some players again.

"Laurent Koscielny too, and we had Gabriel (Paulista) whom we didn't start in the end.

"And then I didn't start Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain because I didn't take a gamble with him, because I didn't know who we'd have to take off.

"This complicates the job a lot, but we have to shut up and cope with it."

The draw leaves Arsenal in fourth place, delivering another dent to their hopes of catching up with Chelsea.

"You don't really speak about us and we don't look around us at the moment," said Wenger, of Arsenal's title chances.

"Look, I'm ready to play tomorrow again as long as we play against an opponent who has played today as well. That is what I call fair.