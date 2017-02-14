Conte: Six teams still in title race

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is refusing to accept the Premier League title race is over after his side's 1-1 draw at Burnley on Sunday, saying any of six teams can still win it.

The Blues extended their lead at the top of the table to 10 points at Turf Moor and, with 13 games left, it would take some capitulation to see them lose their grasp on the title.

However, after they dropped points for just the third time since the end of September, the Italian has fired a warning shot to his side.

"There are 13 games before the end of the season and, if someone thinks this league is finished, I can tell you now, no," he said.

"There are six teams for me that can win the league and anything can happen. We have to think only of ourselves, not the others.

"It is important to play your game to think only of your game and then you think of the other results. We must continue to work in this way."

By the six teams, Conte was probably referring to his Chelsea side, Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Chelsea looked set to go even further ahead in the title race after Pedro Rodriguez gave them a seventh-minute lead at Turf Moor, but Robbie Brady's super free-kick in the 24th minute earned the Clarets a deserved point.

"We must be disappointed to take only one point," said Conte, who suggested Burnley play a long-ball game.

"I have great respect for every type of football. I don't like to judge the other. I have great respect for any team, for any manager absolutely.

"Burnley are third in the table with the games played at home. It means they are doing a great job at home. That's the best compliment for them."

Conte, meanwhile, refused to be drawn into the mind games which United boss Jose Mourinho appeared to be baiting him into, when he accused Chelsea of being a "very good defensive team".

Asked about Mourinho's remark, Conte said: "I don't like to reply to the other coaches.