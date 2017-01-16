Conte: Striker has a future at Chelsea

Antonio Conte sees no reason why Diego Costa should not play for Chelsea again after maintaining the striker missed the Premier League victory at Leicester through injury.

Following reports that Costa had a disagreement with the Chelsea boss and his coaching staff amid rumours of a big-money offer from a Chinese Super League club, the 28-year-old was left out of the squad yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Conte played down his top-scorer's omission before kick-off at the King Power Stadium, saying he had a back injury, and he insisted that was the truth in his post-match press conference, where he also refuted talk of an offer from China.

Asked if Costa still had a future at Chelsea, Conte replied: "Why not?

TRUTH

"This is the truth. On Tuesday, Diego stopped training because he felt a pain in his back and, from that moment, he didn't train again. And for this reason, he wasn't available today for the starting XI or the bench or the squad. This is the reason, this is the truth.

"I think there has been a lot of speculation about this topic.

"If there is a problem, and I repeat if, with the players in my career, I prefer to sort the problem in the changing room, not outside and not in press conference. But I repeat - if. I have told the truth."

Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian were rumoured to be preparing a £80 million (S$140m) bid for the Spain international.

"I don't know anything about this. The club don't talk to me about this, so it can be only speculation," Conte added.