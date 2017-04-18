Conte: Title race now open

Antonio Conte has admitted that Tottenham are back in the title race after Chelsea lost 2-0 to Manchester United yesterday morning (Singapore time), leaving them just four points ahead of Spurs with six games to play.

Chelsea led the table by 10 points at the start of this month and Conte, whose side were also beaten by Crystal Palace a fortnight ago, accepted the blame for the latest slip-up.

The Italian said: "We didn't play a good game and United deserved to win the game. They showed more desire, more ambition, more motivation to win.

"It is very simple but, in this case, the fault is of the coach. It means the coach wasn't able to transfer the right concentration, desire, ambition to win this type of game.

"We have to think that there are six finals from now until the end. The league is open and we have a 50 per cent probability to win it."

Chelsea, who face Tottenham in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday morning (Singapore time), resume their EPL campaign against Southampton on April 26.

United's performance was one of their best since Jose Mourinho took charge last summer and the Portuguese praised his players' attitude.

He said: "I think we have had very good performances - Arsenal here, Tottenham here, when we played really well. But today, I think was a special performance because it's also a special opponent...

"I think we played really well, a very solid performance. So, I am very happy with the performance. Very happy."