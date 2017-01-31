Conte urges his men to go for Liverpool's jugular

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has vowed his side would not play for a point in their blockbuster clash with Liverpool at Anfield tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Speaking at a pre-match press conference yesterday, the Italian said: "These types of games are always important to win because, when you face a team of your same level, it is important to win for your confidence.

"But, for sure, the difficulty is high. It's important to take three points off a rival."

Conte hopes to shatter Liverpool's confidence by inflicting a fourth successive home defeat on the Merseyside club.

Liverpool have lost three home matches within a week to exit the two domestic cup competitions and leave them fourth in the league table, 10 points behind Chelsea.

"After this game, and there are 15 games, a lot of points, for sure it could be another hit mentally for them," Conte said.

"But I repeat there are 15 games after this before the season finishes.

"For this reason the result is important, but it does not decide the season for Chelsea or Liverpool."

Conte also stressed the importance of the next two games against Liverpool and second-placed Arsenal, but urged his side not to let the results define their season.

"This week we will face two great opponents. We must pay great attention, Liverpool are a really good team... After this, we know we have to play 15 games to win the championship," he said.

Chelsea, who have an eight-point cushion at the top of the table, have excelled in a 3-4-3 formation - the Blues have won 15 of 16 league games since changing to this system - and Conte insisted he will not change tactics in order to surprise teams.

"There are teams who continue to play with the same system, usually when you change your system a lot you lose your identity," Conte said.