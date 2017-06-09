Conte wants Costa out of Chelsea

Chelsea striker Diego Costa claims manager Antonio Conte has told him he is not part of his plans.

The 28-year-old, who scored 26 goals in 46 games for the EPL champions last season, says Conte sent him a text message informing him of his fate and Costa is now contemplating his future away from Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to reporters after Spain's 2-2 draw with Colombia yesterday morning (Singapore time), Costa said: "I'm a Chelsea player, but they do not want me there. Conte has told me by message that I do not follow at Chelsea... And that he did not count on me for next season.