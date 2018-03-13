Conte: We can’t emulate Juventus' Champions League exploits

Former Juventus boss Antonio Conte warned that Chelsea lacked the experience to emulate his former club ahead of their Champions League last-16, second-leg clash with Barcelona on Thursday morning (Singapore time).

The La Liga side hold the advantage, having scored an away goal during the 1-1 draw in the first leg in London two weeks ago.

However, Juventus, too, were on the back foot against Tottenham Hotspur last week having conceded two away goals. To make matters worse, Spurs took a 1-0 lead before the Italian giants rescued the tie with two quick-fire goals that saw them sneak through.

But Conte believes his Chelsea side lack the experience to do that, saying: "You are talking about a team with many players with great experience. This Chelsea team has not got many players with great experience, because this team lost a lot of old players with great experience."