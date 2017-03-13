Conte won't focus on only Pogba

N'Golo Kante versus Paul Pogba.

The battle between the two France midfielders promises to be an intriguing one as Manchester United travel to Stamford Bridge for an FA Cup quarter-final tie with Chelsea tomorrow morning's (Singapore time).

Pogba played under Blues boss Antonio Conte at Juventus before returning to Old Trafford for a world-record fee of £89 million (S$152.7m).

Conte says the Frenchman is "a top player in all situations", but Chelsea have no particular plan to combat the United star.

"We are working to try to find the right solution for the whole team, not only for Paul Pogba or for only one player," said Conte.

"For sure, we are studying Manchester United to try and find the right solution.

"Paul is a really good player and we must pay great attention to him, above all when he arrives in the box.

"But we must think about the whole Manchester United team.

"They're very strong."

Asked to compare Pogba and Kante, Conte added: "I think it's very difficult to try and compare Paul with N'Golo - two players with different characteristics. Two top players, but different."

Meanwhile, Conte sees something of himself in Kante, but says the France midfielder is even better.

Conte had an illustrious playing career with Juventus and Italy while Kante is on course to win the Premier League for a second successive season after swopping Leicester for Chelsea.

Kante has excelled as Chelsea have taken a commanding lead in the Premier League and Conte praised his selfless approach.

He said: "I like a lot these type of players. I was this type of player.

"And I always appreciated this type of player, with great generosity, with great ability to work for the team.

"I think it's important to have this type of player if we want to win.

"Not only great talent, but players who run a lot during a game.

"I think I was stronger than him to score goals but, in the other aspects, there is no contest. He is stronger than me."

Conte added that Kante's attitude is faultless.

"He has always a smile on his face. It's fantastic," said the Blues boss.

"During training sessions, he works a lot, but always with a smile.

"N'Golo is a fantastic guy, fantastic player, great commitment, great behaviour.