CONTENDERS

CLAUDIO RANIERI

The 65-year-old has emerged as the favourite for the Crystal Palace post, after his sacking from Leicester three months ago. The Italian had led the Foxes to a shock EPL title last year.

SLAVISA JOKANOVIC

The Serb, 48, turned Fulham from relegation candidates into EPL play-off qualifiers this season. Could be tempted to leave Craven Cottage for a top-flight job.

MARCO SILVA

If Palace want Hull boss Silva, they had better be quick. The Portuguese, 39, has reportedly held talks with Porto in his home country and the draw of Champions League football next season may prove too strong.

ROY HODGSON

Has been out of work since resigning as England manager following their abject failure at Euro 2016. May not be a popular choice, but the 69-year-old's experience could bring stability.

CHRIS COLEMAN

The former Palace defender might fancy another crack at the EPL, having managed Fulham from 2003 to 2007. However, the 46-year-old is still overseeing Wales' World Cup qualifying campaign.