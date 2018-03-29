Cook's granddad lands windfall
Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook's international debut for England yesterday morning (Singapore time) against Italy didn't just fill his grandfather with pride, but also lined his pockets with a £17,000 (S$31,000) windfall.
Four years ago, Trevor Burlingham placed a £500 bet that his grandson, then 18, would win a senior England cap before his 26th birthday at odds of 33/1.
Cook was called up for November's friendly against Brazil but didn't play. He was also an unused substitute in Friday's 1-0 win at Holland before coming on as a 71st-minute substitute against Italy. - AFP
