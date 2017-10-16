Corruption allegations unfounded: beIN spokesman

The TV broadcasting rights deal agreed for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups, which is under investigation by Swiss prosecutors, was "advantageous for Fifa", a beIN spokesman claimed on Saturday.

"The financial conditions were the most advantageous for Fifa," the spokesman told AFP, after it was announced on Thursday that beIN Media chief and PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi is under probe over the deal.

The cost of the deal is said to be considerably more expensive than previous agreements. The beIN spokesman said the deal was signed off by Fifa's executive committee, the governing body's main decision-making body at the time.

He said: "The allegation of corruption is totally unfounded because we didn't have to compete for the rights for 2026/2030," he said.