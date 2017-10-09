Costa Rica leave it late

Costa Rica qualified for the 2018 World Cup yesterday morning (Singapore time) after Kendall Waston's goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time in San Jose gave them a 1-1 draw against Honduras and the point they needed.

Costa Rica join Mexico as the second team from the Concacaf group to seal their spot in Russia.

The United States are favourites to take the third automatic qualifying spot, but Panama and Honduras are still in with a chance.