Costa willing to be fined till Chelsea let him leave

Diego Costa has criticised Chelsea's treatment of him this summer and said he is "not a criminal" as he holds out for a return to Atletico Madrid.

The 28-year-old has not reported for training as he does not want to train with the Blues' reserves, and is happy staying in Brazil and paying club fines until his future is resolved.

"I am waiting for Chelsea to set me free. I didn't want to leave. I was happy. When the manager does not want you, you have to go," he told the Daily Mail.