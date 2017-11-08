Coutinho could face England

Liverpool's injured midfielder Philippe Coutinho is doubtful for Brazil's friendly against Japan in Lille on Friday, but could play against England at Wembley next Tuesday, the Selecao team doctor said.

"Coutinho has an adductor muscle injury in his left thigh," Rodrigo Lasmar was quoting as saying by Globo Esportes yesterday.

"The chances that he will play against Japan are slim, but we are working to make him available against England."