Coutinho nears Barca debut
Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has said Philippe Coutinho could make his debut for the club in Friday morning's (Singapore time) Copa del Rey quarter-final second leg against Espanyol.
Coutinho was carrying a thigh injury when he joined Barca from Liverpool for a club record 160 million euros (S$258m) on Jan 6.
The Brazilian joined his new teammates for training on Saturday. - REUTERS
