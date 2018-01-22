Football

Coutinho nears Barca debut

Jan 22, 2018 06:00 am

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has said Philippe Coutinho could make his debut for the club in Friday morning's (Singapore time) Copa del Rey quarter-final second leg against Espanyol.

Coutinho was carrying a thigh injury when he joined Barca from Liverpool for a club record 160 million euros (S$258m) on Jan 6.

The Brazilian joined his new teammates for training on Saturday. - REUTERS

Watford sack Silva, blame Everton

Football