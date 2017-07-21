Cristiano Ronaldo causes fan frenzy at Thomson Medical Centre

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronald arriving at the Thomson Medical Centre on Friday (July 21) to visit billionaire Singaporean Peter Lim's daughter Kim Lim.

He made his name as a winger, leaving opposing players in his trail with his speed and dazzling skills.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo may be 32 now, but he still has the moves, even off the field.

The Real Madrid superstar sidestepped a throng of about 100 media and fans at the Thomson Medical Centre on Friday (July 21) and left the premises surreptitiously after visiting billionaire Singaporean Peter Lim's daughter Kim Lim.

The younger Lim was recuperating at the medical facility after giving birth days ago.

Ronaldo is understood to have arrived in Singapore just after 9am on Friday.

The former Manchester United player is here on a whistle-stop trip to sign a "major endorsement deal, according to Mint Media, which is owned by Peter Lim.

The Hong Kong-based company has owned and administers Ronaldo's image rights since 2015, except those pertaining to his club.

Fans and the media started gathering at Thomson Medical Centre before 8am, with even off-duty staff congregating at the cafe at the premises' main entrance.

A van, with the footballer's image emblazoned at the side, pulled up at the driveway just after 10am, causing media and fans to surge forward.

Security staff took a minute to clear a path before Ronaldo, clad in sports wear, a blue cap, shades and ear phones hanging off his neck, walked briskly into the building, wearing little emotion on his face.

The media were told to gather at the main lift lobby, where the star and his entourage went up, for a possible interview session, but were told about 15 minutes later that the group had left by another exit.

In addition to signing the deal, Ronaldo will have dinner with Lim before flying out to China for further Mint Media events.