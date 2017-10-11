Croatia seal play-off spot

Andrej Kramaric struck two superb second-half goals to help Croatia secure second spot in Group I and a place in the play-offs, as they beat Ukraine 2-0 in their final World Cup qualifier in Kiev.

Croatia, playing under new coach Zlatko Dalic, took 62 minutes to register their first effort on target, from which they also took the lead.

Luka Modric sent a pinpoint cross from the right for Kramaric to head home.