Crowd trouble mars Europa tie

Crowd trouble marred the Europa League quarter-final, first-leg clash between Lyon and Besiktas at Parc OL yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Before the game, Lyon's supporters spilled onto the pitch to flee from firecrackers and other projectiles raining down from the stands above, delaying kick-off by 45 minutes, reported AFP.

Earlier, Turkish fans had clashed with security forces outside, leaving a stadium steward injured.

A group of Turkish fans from Germany had smashed glass doors at the club megastore after they were unable to purchase tickets to the sold-out match.

Turkish media, on the other hand, blamed French hooligan fans for the trouble.

Lyon won 2-1, thanks to two goals in the last seven minutes. - WIRE SERVICES

EUROPA LEAGUE, Q-FINAL, 1ST LEG