Cruyff Jr hopes Holland fans go easy on Kluivert Jr

Another offspring of a famous Dutch footballer is set to make his Holland debut this week.

Justin Kluivert - the 18-year-old son of Dutch striking legend Patrick - could face England on Saturday morning (Singapore time) or Portugal three days later, as Jordi Cruyff hopes Oranje fans won't place too much pressure on the Ajax Amsterdam winger.

Jordi, the son of the late Dutch legend Johan, knows all about having to play in the shadows of a famous father. He told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf that the name Cruyff was "both a pleasure and a burden".

Jordi made only nine appearances for Holland during a playing career which included an injury-plagued stint at Manchester United. The 44-year-old is currently coaching Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Jordi added: "(Justin) is certainly a very great talent, but his father has achieved a lot. Maybe Justin is going to do even more. If not, it does not mean that he has done badly."

Jordi also pointed out that Daley Blind managed to shake off comparisons with his father Danny only after joining Manchester United.

Another former Dutch international Youri Mulder, who played nine times for Holland from 1994 to 2001, told De Telegraaf that he often used comparisons with his father Jan as motivation to play better.