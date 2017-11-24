CSKA Moscow goalkeeper's clean sheet horror ends
Igor Akinfeev celebrated the end of one of the Champions League's most unwelcome records by finally keeping a clean sheet in the competition for the first time in 11 years as CSKA Moscow beat Benfica 2-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The Russian international goalkeeper had conceded in all his previous 43 Champions League matches, excluding qualifiers, an ignominious spell stretching back to a game with Arsenal in November 2006.
"We all wanted to break this sequence, Igor - most of all. His career and his class, he did not deserve this run," CSKA Moscow coach Viktor Goncharenko said. - REUTERS
