CSKA Moscow goalkeeper's clean sheet horror ends

Igor Akinfeev celebrated the end of one of the Champions League's most unwelcome records by finally keeping a clean sheet in the competition for the first time in 11 years as CSKA Moscow beat Benfica 2-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Russian international goalkeeper had conceded in all his previous 43 Champions League matches, excluding qualifiers, an ignominious spell stretching back to a game with Arsenal in November 2006.