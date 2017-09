The national Under-18 football team were knocked out of the AFF U-18 Championships in Myanmar, after a 2-0 defeat by Thailand last night.

Four-time winners Thailand broke the deadlock in the 67th minute through Yuthapichai Lertlum, before Chokanan Saimain sealed the win eight minutes later.

The result meant Thailand and Malaysia progress to the semi-finals from Group A.

Singapore play Timor-Leste in their final group game tomorrow.