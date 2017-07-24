Danilo: It's my ambition to play for Guardiola

Danilo has predominantly played in the right-back position in the past but it is understood that Man City boss Pep Guardiola sees the Brazilian as a left back or a holding midfielder.

Manchester City have completed the signing of fullback Danilo from Real Madrid on a five-year deal.

The 26-year-old will join up with his new teammates on their tour of the United States after agreeing personal terms and passing his medical at the Premier League club.

Danilo told mancity.com: "I am very, very happy to be joining Manchester City.

"There has been strong interest from other clubs, but it has always been my ambition to play for Pep Guardiola. As soon as I heard of his interest, I knew immediately I wanted to be a City player."

Danilo, whose move is subject to receiving a work permit, joined La Liga champions Real Madrid for 31.5million euros (S$50.2m) in the summer of 2015 after helping Porto to back-to-back titles in the Portuguese top flight.

City are reported to have paid Real £27m (S$48m) for the South American.

The Brazil international started his career at America Mineiro in his homeland and made the switch to eight-time Brazilian national champions Santos the following season before making the move to Spain.

He made 55 appearances for Real and joins City in top form after winning the Spanish title last season.

While with Madrid, Danilo won two Champions Leagues, the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

He hopes to enjoy similar success with the Citizens, adding: "Collectively it was a great season because the team won La Liga and the Champions League.

"You have to learn how to win and I love winning. Undoubtedly it was very important for me being on the pitch and always winning.

"(I am committed) to the club, to the city and to Pep's managerial style, and all that helps the club win trophies."

Danilo could come up against his former side as early as next week as City take on Real in Los Angeles in Thursday morning's (Singapore time) pre-season match.

He has predominantly played in the right-back position in the past but it is understood that Guardiola sees the Brazilian playing in a left-back role or that of a holding midfielder.

Danilo says he would be happy to play in any position, as long as he is on the pitch.

"Football is very dynamic and it requires quality players in every position, so I think a player who can play in different positions at a good level has an advantage, and becomes very important for the team as well," he said.

"I prefer just to play, I don't have a favourite position. I am used to playing as right back but any time I'm on the pitch in the starting 11, I'm always happy.

"He (Guardiola) told me I'm ready and that I can play in several positions, right back, left back, midfield. I just hope to help him out as he expects."

Meanwhile, City's hopes of making Monaco's Benjamin Mendy the world's most expensive defender moved a step closer yesterday morning, with fellow left back Aleksandar Kolarov departing for Roma to clear the decks.

Kolarov became the fourth fullback to leave City since the end of the season, following Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta.

Mendy is widely expected to join from the Ligue 1 champions in a deal reportedly pitched at around £52m.

City have gone on a recruiting spree this summer.